Covid-19: South America travel ban and NHS 'crisis' warning

Many people feel they've put on weight during the pandemic, due to staying indoors more and turning to comfort food. Samantha Hicks, from Portishead, North Somerset, thought she was one of them - but what she believed was a few extra pounds of weight was actually a baby. She gave birth to her daughter Julia just 10 days after discovering she was pregnant. Her pregnancy was even missed when she was taken to hospital in November with Covid-19. She said: "My tummy was a bit swollen but again, because I felt sick and I wasn't great, it never occurred to me I was pregnant."