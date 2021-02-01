Manchester Arena attack: The ordinary people who helped save lives

Rob still doesn't know what happened to some of the people he tried to help - whether they lived or died. But there are some who stick out: a woman who passed away next to him as he attended to someone else; two elderly sisters with severe injuries who told him 'don't worry, we're two quite gritty individuals' as he apologised for leaving them and moving on to someone else; and a trainee nurse in a stripy dress who came back after taking her children to safety, and who he says definitely saved lives.