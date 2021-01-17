Covid-19: Beating September vaccine target for all over-18s would a 'bonus' - Raab

BBC News

image captionForeign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK was making "good progress" in its vaccine roll-out

The UK is on track to meet its target of offering a vaccine to every adult by September, and beating that would be a "bonus", the foreign secretary said.

Dominic Raab reiterated that the plan was to deliver 15 million jabs by mid-February and 17 million more by spring.

Asked about reports that every adult could be vaccinated by the end of June, he told the BBC: "If it can be done more swiftly, that's a bonus."

More than 300,000 people a day are currently being vaccinated.

