Covid-19: Over-70s vaccination begins in England, and UK travel corridors close

Almost four million people have had their first Covid-19 jab in the UK - and that number should accelerate this week when people aged 70 and over, and the clinically extremely vulnerable of any age, begin receiving the vaccine in England. The over 70s and clinically vulnerable were fourth in the UK's priority list, after care home residents and carers, the over 80s and health care workers, and the over 75s. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "significant milestone". However, the news doesn't mean vaccination of the first three groups is complete - and the government said the top two groups should still be prioritised. Meanwhile, 10 new mass vaccination centres will open in England, including at Blackburn Cathedral in Lancashire, and Taunton racecourse in Somerset.