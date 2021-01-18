Youngest Briton convicted of terrorism suitable for release - Parole Board
- Published
The youngest person convicted of terrorism in Britain - who plotted to murder police officers in Australia on Anzac Day aged 14 - can be freed from jail, the Parole Board has ruled.
The 20-year-old, from Blackburn, who can only be identified as RXG, sent encrypted messages to an Australian jihadist to launch attacks in 2015.
He was jailed for life that year after admitting inciting terrorism overseas.
But the Parole Board now says it is "satisfied" he is suitable for release.
"After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in detention, and the evidence presented at the hearings, the panel was satisfied that RXG was suitable for release," the board said in a document detailing the decision.
During his trial, the court heard how at the age of 14, the boy adopted an older persona in messages to alleged Australian jihadist Sevdet Besim, 18, instructing him to kill police officers at the remembrance parade.
He sent thousands of messages suggesting Mr Besim get his "first taste of beheading" by attacking "a proper lonely person".
Australian police were alerted to the plot after British officers discovered material on the teenager's phone.
A ban on identifying RXG, made when he was sentenced, would normally have expired on his 18th birthday, but a number of media organisations made representations to the High Court, arguing that he should be named.
But in 2019, the court ruled identifying him was likely to cause him "serious harm", and so granted him lifelong anonymity.
The decision taken by the judge, Dame Victoria Sharp, has only been taken in a small number of cases - including those granted to Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, who murdered Liverpool toddler James Bulger, and child killer Mary Bell.