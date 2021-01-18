Covid-19: Four million people have first jab and health workers detail 'tough' experiences

The London Ambulance Service is currently taking up to 8,500 calls a day, compared with a pre-Covid figure of 5,000 to 6,000, according to its chief executive Garrett Emmerson. "It has been tough," says Lizzie Cooke, who works at the service's London headquarters. "We are getting calls from family members who are really frightened." Meanwhile, paramedic Stan Baxter, of the Welsh Ambulance Service, has also described the pressure he and colleagues have been under, saying he questioned his job after he was spat at.