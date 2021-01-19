Covid: UK records new daily high of 1,610 deaths
A further 1,610 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test - the biggest figure reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
It means the total number of deaths by that measure is now above 90,000.
The previous highest figure was on 13 January, when 1,564 deaths were recorded.
Another 33,355 positive Covid cases have been recorded in the most recent 24-hour period.
A total of 4,266,577 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine, according to the latest government figures.
The figures come as new estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show about one in 10 people across the UK tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in December - roughly double the October figure.
