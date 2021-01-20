Covid-19: UK records daily high of 1,820 deaths and inside the vaccine rollout

A recording has emerged of Home Secretary Priti Patel saying she called for the UK to close its borders to tackle coronavirus last March. There was no ban or quarantine restrictions on international travellers arriving in Britain between the middle of March and June. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions why he had "overruled the home secretary" - to which the PM responded by saying the UK had now "instituted one of the toughest border regimes in the world".