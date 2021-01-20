Covid: UK records new daily high of 1,820 deaths
A further 1,820 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test - the most reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
It means the total number of deaths by that measure is now 93,290.
There were also a further 38,905 cases, with 3,887 more patients admitted into hospital.
Some 4,609,740 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine - a rise of 343,163 from yesterday - according to the latest government figures.
Just under half of the newly reported deaths reported occurred on Tuesday, while a further quarter took place on Monday or Sunday.
Deaths reported in Wednesday's figures are likely to reflect infections that happened around Christmas time.
It means it is likely that daily deaths will continue to rise for some time yet, as cases were still increasing after Christmas.
The previous highest number of daily deaths was the 1,610 reported on Tuesday.
A total of 3,505,754 have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.
Earlier, Home Secretary Priti Patel said ministers were working to ensure police and other front-line workers were moved up the priority list for the Covid vaccine.
The most vulnerable are being prioritised for the vaccine in the first phase of the rollout.
But the committee advising the government on vaccines said it would consider factors such as exposure risk and occupation in the rollout's next phase.
And Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted front-line workers to be vaccinated "as soon as possible".
In other developments:
- Teachers are set to decide GCSE, AS and A-level grades in Wales after a system replacing end-of-year exams was axed
- Members of the military are to be brought in to help medical staff in Northern Ireland in the fight against Covid-19
- And troops have also been deployed to Exeter's Nightingale hospital to help with increasing coronavirus cases
