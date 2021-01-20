Storm Christoph: Police warn flood tourists as evacuations begin
- Published
Police have urged people not to "drive to see the floods" as evacuations of households in the wake of Storm Christoph begin in England and Wales.
Heavy rainfall has seen multiple major incidents and flood alerts declared across parts of both countries.
In Wales, police said some people were "adding to the problem" by driving to witness the floods in other areas.
Some of those affected by the evacuations are "Covid-positive or isolating at home", Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey of Greater Manchester Police said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was "totally prepared" for the dual crises of flooding and the pandemic.
Amber and yellow weather warnings are in force until Thursday for the storm, which is also threatening to bring up to 11.8in (30cm) of snow to northern areas.
Four "severe" flood warnings, meaning there is a danger to life, have been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Mersey at East and West Didsbury, and Northenden, south of Manchester city centre, along with two in Maghull.
The Environment Agency said the Mersey was expected to reach peak levels at 23:00 GMT.
There are 130 flood warnings across England and 62 flood warnings in Wales.
A major incident has been declared for the Greater Manchester area, where up to 3,000 properties are feared to be at risk.
Police in Wales said homes were being evacuated in Denbighshire.
North Wales Police were called to help some residents in Ruthin who were being told to leave their homes.
But they warned resources were being stretched by people who do not live locally driving to witness the floods.
"Please do not stretch our resources by adding to the problem," North Wales Police said on Twitter.
Vehicles have also been pulled from floods in Tenby, Llandovery, Llandeilo and Whitland, Mid and West Wales fire service said.
Up to 8in (20cm) of rain is expected to fall, with the heaviest rain forecast for the north west of Wales.
People are permitted to leave home during the current lockdown in England to escape the risk of harm.
Downing Street said Covid-secure facilities will be available for any people forced to evacuate as a result of the weather.
Mr Johnson urged people not to stay in their homes if they were told to evacuate.
Speaking after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra on Wednesday, he said: "If you are told to leave your home then you should do so.
"People may think this is a minor issue at the moment, still relevantly minor by standards of previous floods, but never underestimate the suffering, the misery, that floods can cause people."
He also said steps were being taken to ensure the transport and energy networks were prepared so that electricity outages would not be "severe" and that there were sufficient supplies of sandbags.
The situation in Manchester was of particular concern, he said.
"We want to make sure that we are totally prepared in every part of the UK for flooding, because it is coming on top of the stress people are already under fighting Covid," he added.
Labour's shadow floods minister Stephanie Peacock said the government's response to the floods had been "slow and uncoordinated".
"We must ensure councils are supported to protect people, businesses, and local communities, and that all of the necessary precautions are also in place to protect those fighting the floods in light of the Covid-19 pandemic."