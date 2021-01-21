Covid: Nearly 2m people got first Covid vaccine in last week
Nearly two million people in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine in the past week, government figures show.
By the end of Tuesday 4.61 million people had received their initial jab, up from 2.64 million the week before.
The government is aiming to offer a vaccine to all over 70s, the extremely clinical vulnerable and health and care workers by mid-February.
Matt Hancock told MPs: "We're giving 200 vaccinations every minute".
Sixty-five new vaccination centres are due to open in England on Thursday, including a mosque in Birmingham and a cinema in Aylesbury.
It comes after scientists warned of "immense pressure" on the NHS after a study showed a rise in infections in the community at the start of the latest lockdown in England.
The UK recorded another all-time high of daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. A further 1,820 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test, according to government figures - taking the total number of deaths by that measure to 93,290.
The health secretary told MPs on Thursday that more than five million doses had been given to 4.6 million patients and said the country had an "immense infrastructure in place that day by day is protecting the vulnerable and giving hope to us all".
'Huge endeavour'
In a statement to the Commons he described this as a "huge feat", saying the government is making "good progress" on its target to vaccinate the top four priority groups by mid-February.
He said: "This virus is a lethal threat to us all and as we respond through this huge endeavour let's all take comfort in the fact we're giving 200 vaccinations every minute, but in the meantime everyone, everyone must follow the rules to protect the NHS and save lives."
In Northern Ireland more than 160,000 people have received a first vaccine dose, while in Wales, where more than 175,000 people have received a jab, people waiting for theirs have been urged to show "patience" and "perspective".
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted her country's vaccine programme was not lagging behind, during First Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
In England the rollout of the vaccine started with people aged 80 and over. In some regions where the majority of these have been vaccinated, the programmes are now moving on to the over 70s.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said ministers were working to ensure police and other front-line workers are moved up the priority list, while Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast he hoped teachers and support staff could be moved up the list.
Meanwhile, pumps and sandbags were brought in to protect supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the risk of flood water at a warehouse in Wrexham, north-east Wales.
