Covid-19: Ministers mull £500 Covid payment and retail sales suffer record annual drop
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Ministers to consider £500 Covid payment
Ministers wrestling with how to ensure people with coronavirus obey laws to self-isolate are to consider paying £500 to anyone who tests positive. It's among options drawn up for England by the Department of Health to encourage people to stay at home, amid fears the current support leaves some unable to afford the time away from work. However, Treasury sources say funding a universal payment to the tune of £453m a week is unlikely.
2. Retail sales see record drop
British retail sales saw their largest annual fall in history last year as the impact of coronavirus took its toll. Sales fell by 1.9% in 2020, when compared with 2019, official figures show. Clothes shops were hit hard, with a record annual fall of more than 25%. Meanwhile, UK government borrowing hit £34.1bn last month, the highest December figure on record, as the cost of pandemic support weighed on the economy, the Office for National Statistics says.
3. More than 400 care homes investigated
A Crown Office unit set up to probe Covid-related deaths is investigating cases at 474 care homes in Scotland, ahead of prosecutors' decisions on whether they should be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry or prosecution. Care homes say the investigation is "disproportionate". But Linda Duncan, whose 91-year-old mother Anne died last April, argues: "A lot of the focus has been on the government response but we need this investigation to look at the private operators."
4. Half of early-years staff 'don't feel safe'
Half of all staff at nurseries, pre-schools and childminders "don't... feel safe at work", with about one in every 10 having tested positive since 1 December, according to an Early Years Alliance survey of more than 3,000 staff. Providers in England have been told to remain open to all children during lockdown and the government says under-fives are "unlikely to be playing a driving role in transmission".
5. The grandparents taking bedtime stories online
As lockdown has forced families apart, grandparents have had to find new ways of keeping in touch with their grandchildren. Annette Landy tells us how reading over video calls to Alicia, eight, and Sadie, two, has made things a little easier.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
If you're struggling to understand why vaccinating the most vulnerable won't immediately end lockdown, health correspondent Nick Triggle explains the reasoning.
