Covid-19: Doctors want less wait between jabs as EU struggles with supply
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday morning.
1. Top doctors want shorter gap between Pfizer jabs
Senior doctors have asked England's chief medical officer to halve the current 12-week gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccine. The wait was originally three weeks but was then extended, a decision which Prof Chris Whitty said would double the number of people receiving jabs. But, in a letter seen by the BBC, the British Medical Association said the delay was "difficult to justify". It comes after the prime minister revealed the UK variant of Covid-19 may be more deadly.
2. More EU vaccine woes
Efforts to distribute the jab in the European Union have faced another setback after UK drug-maker AstraZeneca warned of supply issues. Vaccinations have already been halted in some parts of Europe due to a cut in deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Cases in many European countries are surging. Germany has reached 50,000 Covid deaths and Spain has seen record infections in recent weeks.
3. Couple in 'only chance' hospital wedding
Elizabeth Kerr and Simon O'Brien were engaged to be married when they were taken to hospital in the same ambulance with Covid-19. As his condition worsened, staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital rallied to arrange a wedding for them - and they were able to marry moments before he was sedated and put on a ventilator. Mrs Kerr said she was told it could be their only chance."Those are words I never, ever want to hear again," she said.
4. Wuhan marks anniversary with triumph and denial
On 23 January last year, the Chinese authorities severed transport links out of Wuhan and confined the city's population to their homes. Wuhan has long since recovered from the world's first outbreak of Covid-19. Its streets are bustling again. A year on, John Sudworth explores how it is now being remembered not as a disaster but as a victory, and with an insistence that the virus came from somewhere - anywhere - else.
5. Five ways to avoid lockdown back pain
Millions of us are less physically active than we were before Covid-19. For those working from home, days on end can be spent hunched over a laptop without ever leaving the house. A survey of people working remotely, by Opinium for the charity Versus Arthritis, found 81% of respondents were experiencing some back, neck or shoulder pain. Here are some tips that could help.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Wondering when you might be able to get a vaccine? Health reporter Philippa Roxby takes you through what you need to know.
