Covid-19: Plea for caution after jabs and a look at the post-virus economy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called a delay in the supply of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU is "unacceptable" and vowed to take legal action. The companies said they had experienced production issues. Mr Conte has accused them of "contractual violations" that would cause "enormous damage". Officials have not confirmed publicly how big the shortfall will be - but there has been criticism and frustration across Europe about the speed of the rollouts as cases in many countries surge.