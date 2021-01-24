Covid-19: Plea for caution after jabs and a look at the post-virus economy
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. You can spread Covid even if you've had a jab, says Van-Tam
England's deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, has stressed that people shouldn't act any differently once they've had a Covid vaccine. That's because scientists "do not yet know the impact of the vaccine on transmission" and it could still be passed on, he writes in the Sunday Telegraph. More than 5.8 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a vaccine, but Prof Van-Tam says infection rates need to come down quickly.
2. UK firms planned 800,000 redundancies in 2020
Companies in the UK made plans to cut 795,000 jobs last year - a record number - as large parts of the economy were brought to a standstill during lockdowns. That's according to figures obtained through a BBC Freedom of Information request. The pace of planned cuts slowed at the end of the year, though, and the numbers may well have been higher without the government's furlough scheme.
3. Italian PM says jab delay 'unacceptable'
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called a delay in the supply of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU is "unacceptable" and vowed to take legal action. The companies said they had experienced production issues. Mr Conte has accused them of "contractual violations" that would cause "enormous damage". Officials have not confirmed publicly how big the shortfall will be - but there has been criticism and frustration across Europe about the speed of the rollouts as cases in many countries surge.
4. A changed world economy
The spread of Covid-19 has left national economies and businesses counting costs, as governments struggle with new lockdown measures. Despite the development of vaccines, many are still wondering what recovery could look like. We've pulled together a selection of charts and maps to help you understand the economic impact of the virus so far.
5. 'I look at the bright side of things'
John Nicholl, from County Antrim, is one of around 400,000 people who are deafblind in the UK. He communicates through hands-on sign language and was left extremely isolated when lockdown was first introduced - even his carers couldn't see him. In this video, he explains what's changed since then, and why he's looking at the positives.
