Snow: Severe weather warnings in place across UK
- Published
Severe weather warnings for snow are in place across much of the UK with fears of travel disruption.
Snow has been falling across many areas, with four vaccination centres closed in Wales due to safety concerns.
The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for snow for all of Wales other than Anglesey, much of the Midlands and southern England, most of Northern Ireland and western and northern areas of Scotland.
Road users are advised to take care.
Those using the roads for essential journeys are also urged to allow plenty of extra time for their travel and pedestrians and cyclists are also advised to be cautious.
In Wales, appointments at the Bridgend, Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil vaccination centres for Sunday will be rescheduled for safety reasons, the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said.
Up to 3cm of snow is forecast to fall in most areas of Wales, with 10 to 15cm expected in the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia.