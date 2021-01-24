Snow in the UK: Wintry weather in pictures
- Published
Heavy snow has fallen across much of the UK, bringing with it a flurry of opportunities to take wintry photographs.
The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for much of the Midlands and southern England, western and northern parts of Scotland, most of Northern Ireland and much of Wales - where 10 to 15cm of snow is expected in some areas.
By mid-morning large parts of the UK had snow. The wintry showers are due to die out later across most of the country.
All pictures subject to copyright.