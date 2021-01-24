BBC News

Snow in the UK: Wintry weather in pictures

Published
image copyrightPA Wire
image captionPeople tumbled into action to make the most of the rare snowfall in Greenwich, south-east London

Heavy snow has fallen across much of the UK, bringing with it a flurry of opportunities to take wintry photographs.

The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for much of the Midlands and southern England, western and northern parts of Scotland, most of Northern Ireland and much of Wales - where 10 to 15cm of snow is expected in some areas.

By mid-morning large parts of the UK had snow. The wintry showers are due to die out later across most of the country.

image copyrightAnwen Brown
image captionCold snap: Sheep shiver at sunrise in Pontarddulais, Swansea
image copyrightPA Media
image captionHopefully there's a de-icer in this trolley in Dunstable, Bedfordshire
image copyrightWeather Watchers/Cheslyn Phil
image captionThis little robin was snapped by Cheslyn Phil in Great Wyrley, Staffordshire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionHaving a ball: Snowball fighters prepare to do battle in Battersea Park, south-west London
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPoppy (left) and her little sister Eden enjoy a snow-filled trip to the park in Buxton, Derbyshire, with their dad, Dan
image copyrightPA Wire
image captionWinston, an eight-month-old border terrier, enjoys the snow for the first time near Windsor, Berkshire
image captionTwo young snowboarders pick a route through Cave Hill Country Park, Belfast
image copyrightGolda Brownlee
image captionWith a carrot nose, star anise as eyes and spring onions for arms, we think this snowman in Ickenham, West London goes by the name of Stew
image copyrightPA Wire
image captionA jogger braves the deep freeze on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionStonehenge in snowy solitude in Wiltshire
image copyrightFenella Cooper
image caption"Happiness in snow" is how Fenella Cooper describes this snap of an excited snow dog

All pictures subject to copyright.

