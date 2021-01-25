Covid-19: MPs call for school reopening plan, and will France have a third lockdown?

Most pupils across the UK have not been in school since before the Christmas holidays - and now Tory MPs are calling for a "route map" for the reopening of schools in England. Pupils have been told they will be learning from home until at least the February half-term holidays. And Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says schools will be given at least two weeks' notice to reopen - which he "hopes" will happen before Easter. So, with no firm timetable, the chairman of the education select committee, Robert Halfon, has called for a plan to be laid out to MPs. He has asked for an urgent question in the Commons - if granted, Mr Williamson must respond. No part of the UK has yet announced a firm date for schools' reopening - you can read about the different nations' plans here.