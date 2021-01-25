Covid: Pressure to reopen schools continues, and Moderna jab 'works against variants'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. No guarantee schools will reopen before Easter
The government will give a timetable for when pupils in England can go back to school "as soon as we can", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said - but there's no guarantee schools will reopen before April's Easter break. Amid concerns for children's education and wellbeing - as well as parents saying they're "knackered and confused" by home schooling - the PM said he understood why people want a timetable, but that he doesn't want to lift restrictions while the coronavirus infection rate remain "very high". In a Downing Street news conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock added that the pressure on the NHS remains "relentless" with more Covid patients on ventilators in the UK now than at any time in the pandemic. So, what could allow schools to reopen?
2. Moderna jab 'works against variants'
Moderna's Covid vaccine appears to work against new, more infectious variants of the virus originally found in the UK and South Africa, say scientists from the pharmaceutical company. Early laboratory tests suggest antibodies triggered by the vaccine can recognise and fight the new variants, which have been spreading fast in dozens of countries. More studies are needed to confirm this is true for people that have been vaccinated.
3. Starmer self-isolates again
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating for the third time, after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. He said he has no symptoms but will be working from home until next Monday after being notified of the contact. Sir Keir last self-isolated in December after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19, and also self-isolated in September after a member of his family showed symptoms.
4. Life in one of world's strictest lockdowns
People in Lebanon are living under one of the world's strictest lockdowns. Under the round-the-clock curfew, citizens who are not "essential workers" have been barred from leaving their homes since 14 January. Twelve-year-old student Laila (pictured below) says she misses her friends and struggles to study in the same room as family members also working remotely. Read our full story to hear more from Laila and other residents of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
5. 'Get your jabs' say TikTok granddad and elderly newlyweds
A sea shanty singer has become an internet star at the age of 82 with his recording of a song aimed at encouraging people to have the Covid vaccine. Martyn Waitt, from the Isle of Wight, wrote and recorded a version of The Wellerman with his granddaughter and posted it on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 450,000 times. Meanwhile, two newlyweds aged 90 and 86 - who married in August after the pandemic forced them to postpone their nuptials twice - are also urging everyone to get the Covid vaccine when it's offered to them, after they both received the jab today from one of 32 new vaccination centres opening across England this week. Check out our explainer to see when you might get the vaccine.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, as well as your stories on the pandemic - such as a new mum who couldn't see her son for the first eight weeks of his life after she became seriously ill with the virus.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.