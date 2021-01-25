Covid: Pressure to reopen schools continues, and Moderna jab 'works against variants'

A sea shanty singer has become an internet star at the age of 82 with his recording of a song aimed at encouraging people to have the Covid vaccine. Martyn Waitt, from the Isle of Wight, wrote and recorded a version of The Wellerman with his granddaughter and posted it on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 450,000 times. Meanwhile, two newlyweds aged 90 and 86 - who married in August after the pandemic forced them to postpone their nuptials twice - are also urging everyone to get the Covid vaccine when it's offered to them, after they both received the jab today from one of 32 new vaccination centres opening across England this week. Check out our explainer to see when you might get the vaccine.