Covid: UK passes 100,000 deaths and PM 'confident' over vaccine supplies

Boris Johnson has said he has "total confidence" in the UK's supply of Covid vaccines following warnings of production delays. It comes as the EU said it might tighten vaccine export controls. Speaking at the Downing Street briefing today, the prime minister said the UK expected and hoped that the EU will "honour all contracts" and it will continue to work with countries from across the world on vaccine deliveries. Earlier Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said supplies are "tight" but the UK believes it will receive enough doses to meet its targets,