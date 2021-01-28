Covid-19: UAE among countries added to UK's travel ban list
- Published
The UAE, Burundi and Rwanda have been added to the "red list" of countries from where travel to the UK is banned.
The measure, aimed at stopping the spread of the South African variant, comes into force from 13:00 on Friday.
British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK will be allowed to enter but must self-isolate for 10 days at home.
A number of social media influencers have visited Dubai in recent weeks despite the UK's ban on leisure travel.
They have insisted their trips are for work purposes, but the Department for Transport said any travel exemptions usually in place will not apply, including for business travel.
On Wednesday, Home Secretary Priti Patel criticised influencers for "showing off about which parts of the world they are in", along with people who turned up at London's St Pancras station with skis.
There will also be a flight ban on direct passenger flights from the UAE.
Tweeting about the new measures, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said passengers allowed to enter the UK would need proof of a negative test and a completed passenger locator form before arrival, or could face two £500 fines.
Passengers returning from the affected countries cannot be released from self-isolation through "test to release" - where people can leave quarantine early with a negative test after five days.
British nationals currently in the UAE should make use of the commercial options available if they wish to return to the UK, the Department for Transport said.
Indirect commercial routes that will enable British and Irish nationals and residents to return to the UK continue to operate.
It comes after the government announced a tightening of travel rules on Wednesday.
Ms Patel said people wishing to travel out of the UK will first be required to declare their reason for travel and prove it is essential.