Covid-19: 'No interruption' to UK vaccine supply, and 'warrior' baby survives Covid

A mother whose baby survived an E-coli infection, sepsis and Covid after being born at 1lb 11oz has said he is "our little warrior". Sheree Murray was 25 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to Archie, who weighed just 765g, on 1 December. Archie was five weeks old when he got an E-coli infection which led to sepsis, and a week later his parents were told he had tested positive for Covid-19. He had to go into isolation for 10 days, but when his mother was finally able to hold him again she said she felt like she was on "cloud nine".