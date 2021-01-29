Covid-19: Vaccine trial results 'exciting' and hopes of return for some pupils in Wales

A new coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be 89.3% effective in large-scale UK trials and is the first to show its effectiveness in trials against the new variant found in Britain, the BBC's medical editor Fergus Walsh says. The UK has secured 60 million doses of the Novavax jab which, if approved by regulators, would be produced in Stockton-on-Tees in north-east England, with the expectation of being rolled out in the second half of the year.