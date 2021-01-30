Covid-19: EU backtracks on NI vaccine controls, and Australian Open to allow up to 30,000 fans
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday morning.
1. EU backtracks on vaccine export controls for Northern Ireland
The EU has reversed its decision to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal amid an ongoing row over Covid vaccine supplies in the bloc. The move would have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent shipments entering the UK. It come as the EU confirmed that countries in the bloc can stop the export of vaccines if the company making them has not honoured existing contracts with the EU. Meanwhile, what's the problem with the EU's vaccine programme?
2. Could the pandemic kill off HS2?
Environmental groups have called for a review into HS2 in the light of the pandemic. The high speed rail line linking London with the Midlands and northern England was planned to accommodate increased passenger numbers over the coming decades, but the home-working revolution may permanently reduce travel demand, writes the BBC's environment analyst Roger Harrabin.
3. The devastating toll of the pandemic on children
From increasing rates of mental health problems to concerns about rising levels of abuse and neglect, the pandemic is threatening to have a devastating legacy on the nation's young. BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle says children are not likely to get seriously ill with Covid - but they are still the victims of the virus in many other ways.
4. Families could be asked to pay funeral fines
UK funeral directors have said they might need to ask bereaved families to agree to pay any fines incurred if a service breaches coronavirus restrictions. It comes after one director was given a £10,000 fine when nearly 150 people turned up to a funeral in Hertfordshire this month.
5. Australian Open to allow up to 30,000 fans
There have been a number of changes because of the pandemic but up to 30,000 tennis fans a day will be allowed at the Australian Open next month. Held in Melbourne from 8-21 February, up to 390,000 people will attend the two-week event - about half the average of previous years.
And don't forget...
As two new vaccines prove effective, where do we stand with the other jabs in development, and the fight back against Covid?
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- CHINA AND THE PANDEMIC: The gulf between what Chinese officials knew and what they told the world...
- RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK: Which of the queens will impress Ru to survive another week? Who will sashay away?