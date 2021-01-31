Covid-19: EU and UK 'reset' relations, and the vaccine's journey in pictures
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. EU and UK to 'reset' relations after NI vaccine row
The UK and European Union will "reset" relations after Brussels triggered a provision in the Brexit deal to control vaccine exports, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said. Ministers said they are confident that the EU will not block vaccines entering the UK. It comes after Brussels reversed its widely-condemned decision which could have seen checks at the Irish border.
2. How the vaccine will reach your arm
An unprecedented global scientific effort has led to the development of a number of coronavirus vaccines, which promise to help protect the world's most vulnerable from Covid-19. This explainer from the BBC Visual Journalism Team shows how those vaccines got from the science lab to people's arms in record time.
3. 'I wish I'd stayed in Wuhan and missed flight'
When Matt Raw was given an instruction to "get out of Wuhan", he took the advice seriously. Exactly one year on, he wishes he had "never got on that flight" back to the UK. Along with his wife and mother, the 39-year-old from Cheshire was among 83 Britons evacuated from the Chinese city identified as the source of Covid-19.
4. 'I was scammed out of £17,000 on Instagram'
A rising number of Instagram users have lost money to alleged fraudsters posting on the social networking service during the pandemic. Jonathan Reuben discovered a foreign exchange trade investment scheme through an account he followed and ended up losing £17,000.
5. Swedish Covid nurse to watch entire film festival alone in lighthouse
A Swedish nurse has won a competition to watch the entire 60-movie programme of the Goteborg Film Festival from a lighthouse on an isolated island off the coast of Sweden. Lisa Enroth said she hoped to enjoy "being part of a totally different kind of reality for a week". She beat 12,000 film fans who applied for the experience after the festival was curtailed by the pandemic.
As two new vaccines prove effective, where do we stand with the other jabs in development, and the fight back against Covid?
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
