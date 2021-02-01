Covid-19: PM hails care home vaccine 'milestone', and EU gets more doses
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM hails care home vaccination 'milestone'
Every eligible care home resident in England has had at least one Covid vaccine, or been offered it, the NHS has announced. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as a "crucial milestone". The UK target is to vaccinate all care home residents and carers, people over 70, and frontline care workers, by 15 February. On Saturday, a record 598,389 first jabs were given across the UK. It means nearly nine million people have received the first dose, with around 490,000 having both.
2. More AstraZeneca jabs for EU
The EU says AstraZeneca will supply nine million more Covid vaccine doses by March, amid criticism of Europe's slow vaccination rollout. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was a "step forward". But the 40m doses now expected are still only around half of what had been hoped for. Read our Europe editor Katya Adler's take on the EU's vaccine problems here.
3. Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital
Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus, his daughter has said. The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for the NHS, was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing. Hannah Ingram-Moore also said her father had been treated for pneumonia over the past few weeks, and last week tested positive for Covid-19. Relive his final fundraising lap below.
4. Shut schools 'could cost pupils £40,000 over career'
Pupils in the UK could lose an average of £40,000 in lifetime earnings from the effects of Covid school closures, a report suggests. The effects are likely to be concentrated among children from disadvantaged backgrounds, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said. Watch below how one school near Liverpool is coping with the part-closure.
5. Will any music festivals take place in 2021?
Glastonbury has already announced it will not go ahead this summer, but will other festivals? Lead singer of The Darkness, Justin Hawkins, says he "remains pessimistic". Watch our full report here.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This piece looks at the UK's falling case rate (see graphic below) and a range of other data.
