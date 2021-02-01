Prince Harry accepts damages from Mail publishers over 'baseless' article
- Published
The Duke of Sussex has accepted an apology and "substantial damages" from the publishers of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online over an article published last year.
The article claimed Prince Harry had snubbed the Royal Marines after he stepped down as a senior royal.
In a statement to the High Court, a lawyer for Harry called the allegation "baseless, false and defamatory".
He will donate the damages to the Invictus Games Foundation, they said.
Harry sued Associated Newspapers for libel over two "almost identical" articles published last October, which claimed he had "turned his back" on the Royal Marines.
The prince's lawyer told the court that Harry had in fact made "repeated and concerted efforts" to support the Royal Marines and other parts of the armed services even though he had been forced to step back from his ceremonial roles.
In a short statement at the remote hearing on Monday, the duke's lawyer said Associated Newspapers had accepted the allegations were false, "albeit after considerable damage was already done".
On December 27, the Mail On Sunday printed an apology, accepting the duke had been in touch with the Royal Marines, and said it had made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the competition for wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women set up by Harry in 2014.