Covid-19: Captain Sir Tom Moore dies, Scottish schools to return this month, and pandemic fashion
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Captain Sir Tom Moore dies with coronavirus
Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old Army veteran who won the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last year during the first lockdown, died with coronavirus. Tributes led by the Queen and Boris Johnson flooded in for the "great British hero", who raised almost £33m for the NHS. His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said he had been treated for pneumonia over the past few weeks and last week tested positive for Covid-19. Here is how Capt Sir Tom became a nation's hero, his obituary, a picture gallery and a look back at his life in the video below.
2. 'Critical' those in variant test areas stay home
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it is "critical" people in areas of England singled out for enhanced testing for the South African variant stay at home. He told MPs there were other "mutations of concern" in Bristol and Liverpool, and people there should also only go out when "absolutely essential". The government is expected to announce surge testing in certain postcodes of the two cities. Home testing kits are already being deployed in a number of other areas. Meanwhile, a total of 10,143,511 coronavirus jabs have now been given in the UK, of which 9,646,715 were first doses, government figures show.
3. Scottish schools to start phased return this month
Scotland's youngest pupils are likely to return to the classroom full time from 22 February as schools begin a phased reopening. The move will include all pupils in P1-P3 as well as pre-school children. There will also be a part-time return, but on a very limited basis, for senior secondary pupils to allow them to complete work for national qualifications. All of the country's other lockdown restrictions will remain in place until at least the end of the month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.
4. UK variant has mutated again, scientists say
The Kent variant of coronavirus that has been spreading in the UK appears to be undergoing some "worrying" new genetic changes, say scientists. Tests on some samples show a mutation, called E484K, already seen in the South Africa and Brazil variants that are of concern. Although this change may reduce vaccine effectiveness, the current ones in use should still work, say experts. Meanwhile, as we learn more about how the virus spreads, the advice about which face covering is best to wear is changing in some countries. The BBC's science editor David Shukman looks at the options in the video below.
5. Pandemic fashion and retreating to the shed
There are many ways companies and employees have adapted to the Covid pandemic, including those who have taken to working from their shed and fashion brands innovating to try to survive. Online-only Scottish company Oh Polly specialises in outfits you'd buy for a glamorous night out - clothes that essentially became irrelevant the moment clubs and restaurants were shut. But they were able to turn around a loungewear and tracksuit collection in a matter of months. Elsewhere, shed sellers have seen a surge in demand for insulated, luxury outhouses that can be used as home offices as the garden path became the new commute for wealthy home workers.
