Covid: 'Not practical' to close UK borders, says Boris Johnson
- Published
It is "not practical" to completely close the UK's borders given the amount of medicines and food imported into the country, the PM has said.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for tougher restrictions to prevent new coronavirus variants entering the UK.
Boris Johnson said the government had already tightened travel restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus.
He said it would be going ahead with its plan for quarantine hotels for people arriving from Covid hot-spots.
Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir said government scientists had recommended "a complete pre-emptive closure of borders".
In response, Mr Johnson said: "Actually, Sage (the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies) did not recommend a complete ban and they say travel bans should not be relied upon to stop the importation of new variants.
"But we do have one of the toughest regimes in the world."
Rules around international travel were tightened last month, meaning all travellers must self-isolate for 10 days when they return to the UK.
The government also announced plans to make people quarantine in government-sanctioned hotels when arriving in the UK from certain "high risk" countries, where new coronavirus variants have been identified.
The UK has placed 33 high-risk countries on a so-called "red list", including most of South America, southern Africa and Portugal.
It is not yet clear when the hotel quarantine scheme - announced a week ago - will start. Scotland has since announced it will extend the measures to all travellers.
Sir Keir said the government's new border arrangements were "still weeks away" from being introduced and would only affect direct flights from some countries.
He asked whether the prime minister was saying that "quarantining all arrivals would make no difference to fighting new variants of the virus", or that it was "too difficult to do it".
Mr Johnson responded by saying that 75% of the UK's medicines come into the country from the European mainland, 45% of food, while 250,000 businesses rely on imports.
"It is not practical completely to close off this country as he seems to be suggesting," he said.
UK 'can't batten down hatches'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also defended the government's decision not to extend the hotel quarantine policy to arrivals from all countries.
He told the Commons Transport Committee: "The idea that the UK could completely batten down its hatches and remain battened down for a year is mistaken. But also the evidence that that is the only thing you need to do, or primary thing you need to do, is pretty shaky."
Mr Shapps also said the hotel quarantine scheme would not affect many people.
"The 33 countries on the so-called red list do not have direct flights… so the numbers we would expect to see returning would be quite low," he said.
- THE ASK MARTIN LEWIS PODCAST: Why have workers missed out on Government financial help during the pandemic?
- GROUNDED WITH LOUIS THEROUX: Stuck at home, Louis is using lockdown to track down high-profile people he's always longed to chat to...