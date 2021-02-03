Covid: Infection rates still 'alarmingly high' says PM
The level of infection across the UK is still "alarmingly high", the prime minister has warned, as he praised the "colossal" effort of health workers who have now vaccinated 10 million people.
Boris Johnson said 90% of those aged over 75 in England had received the first dose of a Covid vaccine.
He said although the number of people in hospital was beginning to fall, the NHS was still under "huge pressure".
The prime minister has led a clap for fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.
The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, died with coronavirus in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday.
Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Prof Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said the current wave was on a "downward slope", adding "most of my colleagues think we are past the peak".
But he said that did not mean you could "never have another peak".
Prof Whitty said while the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 had reduced "quite noticeably" it was still above that of the first peak in April 2020.
"So this is still a very major problem, but it is one that is heading the right way," he said.
On Wednesday the UK recorded a further 1,322 deaths in the UK reported within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have died by this measure to 109,335, while a further 19,202 new cases were recorded.
Mr Johnson told the briefing: "Though today there are some signs of hope - the numbers of Covid patients in hospital are beginning to fall for the first time since the onset of this new wave - the level of infection is still alarmingly high."