Covid-19: Trial to mix different vaccines and Premier League stadium among jab sites
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Covid trial to mix different vaccines
Could mixing different Covid vaccines provide as good - or even better - protection than two shots of the same jab? A UK trial aims to find out, with more than 800 volunteers over the age of 50 in England to be given the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab followed by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - or vice versa - four or 12 weeks apart. The aim is to provide more flexibility with the vaccine rollout and help deal with any potential disruption to supplies.
2. Hound quits Dancing On Ice after positive test
Comedian Rufus Hound has withdrawn from Dancing On Ice after testing positive for coronavirus. Having been forced to sit out last week's show after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19, he's announced on YouTube he'll have to bow out, saying: "Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry - very strict - because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible."
3. 'I don't want a holiday, I want to go to school'
Many parents are concerned about their children being unable to mix with classmates, with most pupils unable to attend school during lockdown. But for children with special educational needs, losing the familiarity and routine of the classroom has been especially difficult, as Bethan Lewis and Peter Shuttleworth report.
4. Locked-down ski resorts have 'best snow in years'
Some of Scotland's mountain ski centres are having their best winter conditions in years, following weeks of frequent snowfalls and freezing temperatures. Susan Smith, of Cairngorm Mountain, says it's "hugely frustrating" her team can't welcome visitors, with lockdown forcing the vast majority of businesses to shut. Glencoe Mountain's Andy Meldrum says staff remain "ever hopeful that we will be able to open soon, even if it's only for locals".
5. Premier League stadium among latest vaccine sites
Crystal Palace fans might be deprived of their fortnightly pilgrimage to watch home matches but those in line for vaccination can at least visit Selhurst Park. The Premier League stadium's Glaziers Lounge - normally used for pre-match drinks and private functions - is among 39 large vaccination sites - including theatres and a fire station - opened by NHS England this week.
