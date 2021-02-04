Covid-19: Trial to mix different vaccines and Premier League stadium among jab sites

Could mixing different Covid vaccines provide as good - or even better - protection than two shots of the same jab? A UK trial aims to find out, with more than 800 volunteers over the age of 50 in England to be given the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab followed by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - or vice versa - four or 12 weeks apart. The aim is to provide more flexibility with the vaccine rollout and help deal with any potential disruption to supplies.