Covid-19: Quarantine hotels being set up and reasons to be (cautiously) hopeful

Energy prices will rise for millions of people across the UK in April, with the typical gas and electricity customer likely to see their bill go up by £96 to £1,138 a year. Regulator Ofgem says the price cap for default domestic energy deals would be raised to cover suppliers' extra costs. But charities say the timing is a "double whammy", coming at a time when the government's Covid-related support schemes are due to be wound down.