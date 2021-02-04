Covid-19: Economy to rebound and Starmer's lockdown warning

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said lockdown restrictions should not be lifted too early. He asked the government "not to repeat the mistakes of last time" and to make sure that the current national lockdown in England is the last. Sir Keir also called for clarity over the government's quarantine plans,. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last month that UK arrivals from certain countries would have to quarantine in hotels, but hotel industry figures said no discussions had taken place. No 10 said an announcement would come next week.