Covid-19: Avoid 'setting dates' for lifting lockdown, scientist warns
- Published
- comments
- Comments
The UK government should avoid "setting dates" for when to lift lockdown and instead react to changing circumstances, a scientist has warned.
Prof Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said leaders should not be "driven by a calendar".
Meanwhile, the government has said all over-50s should be vaccinated by May.
And a senior Conservative MP has told the BBC that Downing Street should be "looking to open up" society.
Sir Graham Brady, who leads the 1922 Committee of Conservative Party backbenchers, cited the falling infection level and success of the vaccine rollout, saying the situation was "optimistic".
Infection levels have been falling since early January and experts now believe the UK is past the peak of this wave.
Nearly 10.5 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine so far, and on Friday the government said it plans to vaccinate all of the first nine priority groups - including the over 50s - by May.
The government has always insisted it is guided by the science - but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has often given dates when expressing hope about the future of the pandemic, for example saying things will be better by Easter and being hopeful about summer holidays.
'Could be back to January levels'
Prof Medley - who chairs the modelling group SPI-M, which advises Sage - told the BBC's Today programme that the epidemic could still go in two directions, up or down, and "it's up to the government to decide which of those paths it takes".
He urged a strategy of "adaptive management so you actually change the control of the epidemic as it goes along rather than setting dates, for example."
This means rather than setting dates of when rules could ease, there would be some sort of threshold of what the government would do if certain criteria are met.
"To actually make decisions dependent on the circumstances, rather than being driven by a calendar of wanting to do things," Prof Medley added.
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- NEW VARIANTS: How worried should we be?
- LOCKDOWN TIPS: Five ways to stay positive
- VACCINE: When will I get the jab?
Asked what type of circumstances the decisions could be based on, Prof Medley said case numbers were important.
"Vaccination offers a way out and it does reduce the impact of infection, but it doesn't remove it completely," he said. "And so case numbers are still important because they represent the risk of having to go back into some kind of national measures.
"At the moment, we're in a relatively good position in a sense that the number of cases are falling, but they're still very high. So we only need one more doubling time, one more return to exponential growth, and we could be back in the same position we were in the beginning of January within two weeks."
"The lower the numbers of cases, the more time you will have to react if they start to increase."
The latest figures show the UK recorded another 20,632 coronavirus cases on Thursday. A further 915 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported, taking the total by that measure to 110,250.
Analysis
By Philippa Roxby, health reporter
Now that more than 10 million of the UK's most vulnerable have been vaccinated, daily cases of the virus are falling, fewer people are being admitted to hospital and there are early signs of deaths coming down, there is pressure to start the process of returning to normal.
But what will that process look like? Relax restrictions too quickly and there's the risk that cases could start to rise again in the unvaccinated. Move too slowly and the economy, jobs, children's education and people's mental health could suffer unnecessarily.
Some advocate a responsive approach - keeping a close eye on infection levels, which experts warn are still worryingly high, and other data, then reacting quickly when relaxations appear to be making things worse.
This is in contrast to, for example, setting fixed dates for schools to open which may then have to be changed nearer the time.
Reopening schools has always been the priority. Making that happen safely while carefully opening up other parts of society is now the greatest challenge.
Meanwhile, Sir Graham - who has previously opposed lockdown rules - told the BBC: "We are now, thankfully, in a far more optimistic place."
He said the argument for going into a third national lockdown was to stop the risk of the NHS being overwhelmed.
"The NHS has actually coped spectacularly well," he said. "Now that that threat is receding, we ought to be - and indeed we are, and the government says we are - looking to open up."
Other politicians are urging a cautious approach to lifting lockdown.
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt told the Guardian that new coronavirus cases should be driven down to a manageable level of 1,000 a day, as they are in South Korea.
"The Koreans and the Taiwanese have kept their economy open," he told the newspaper. "All their restaurants are open, because they've kept case transmission low, and we just need to do what it takes to get to that point.
Earlier this week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also warned against lifting restrictions too early.
On Friday, government minister James Cleverly said he was not able to give a timetable of restrictions easing, but said plans will take into consideration "the needs of the economy, people's mental health, the education of our children".
"The decisions will be based on the assessment of what is safe, as well as effective," he said on Friday.
"I can't give you absolute guarantees of exactly when restrictions will be eased, in which order, in which sectors, I'm just not able to do that.
- CHINA AND THE PANDEMIC: The gulf between what Chinese officials knew and what they told the world...
- KATIE PRICE: HARVEY AND ME: A deeply personal film following Katie Price and her disabled son Harvey in a crucial year of his life