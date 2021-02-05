Covid: Over 50s to be vaccinated by May - Downing Street
All adults aged 50 and over should receive a coronavirus vaccine by May, Downing Street has confirmed.
Previously ministers had said it was their "ambition" to vaccinate the first nine priority groups by the spring, but the Cabinet Office confirmed the May date on Friday.
The UK had vaccinated more than 10.4 million people as of Wednesday.
The government has said it is on track to vaccinate the first four priority groups by 15 February.