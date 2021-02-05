Covid-19: Over-50s to get jabs by May and hunting the virus loan frauds

We've just about got used to things being done virtually during the pandemic. But things still go awry. A woman at the centre of a social media storm after a virtual parish council meeting spiralled into chaos has been left surprised by her fame. Jackie Weaver has had "nothing but positive support" after remaining calm on the Zoom call, which saw insults, laughter and members kicked out. She told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour she was trying to "support" councillors at Handforth Parish Council in Cheshire.