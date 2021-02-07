Covid: Workplace testing expanded and helping survivors speak again

Workplace Covid testing is being offered to more companies in England, for staff who cannot work from home during lockdown, the government says. Businesses with more than 50 employees are now able to access lateral flow tests, which can produce results in less than 30 minutes. Previously only firms with more than 250 staff qualified for testing. Labour welcomed the expansion but said more needed to be done to make workplaces Covid-secure, including improving ventilation and protective equipment.