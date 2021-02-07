UK weather: Warnings issued as 'Beast from the East Two' hits South East
- Published
Heavy snow could bring significant disruption to the east and south-east of England in the coming hours.
An amber warning - meaning travel disruption, stranded vehicles and power cuts are likely - is in force until Monday morning.
Snow has already fallen elsewhere across the UK, with yellow warnings for snow and ice in place for much of England, Scotland and eastern Wales.
Forecasters have said the weather will be like 2018's Beast from the East.
"The air will be cold but it will not be as bitingly cold as it was back in 2018," said Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent.
"We are only looking at significant snowfall [on Sunday] across the south-east of England, so while we have these cold easterly winds it is not as widespread as the Beast from the East in 2018."
The wintry weather is due to a combination of cold air from the Arctic along with wind from eastern Europe.
In the south of England, Storm Darcy is bringing strong winds from the Netherlands.
Overnight into Sunday, snow was already falling in some parts of the UK including in West Yorkshire and Kent.
The amber warning - which also means disruption to gas, telephone or mobile phone coverage is likely - covers parts of Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Kent and Medway and lasts until 09:00 on Monday.
Up to 30cm (12in) of snow is possible in the Kent Downs, the Met Office said.
Yellow warnings - meaning there could be travel disruption and a slight chance of power cuts or communities being cut off - are also in place for:
- snow and ice in parts of the East and West Midlands, the South East, North West, South West and eastern Wales until 10:00 on Sunday
- snow and ice along the entire central and eastern length of Britain until Wednesday at 12:00
"The focus of the snow for the past few days has been in Scotland and it's still snowing here now," said BBC Weather's Darren Bett.
But from Sunday, the heavy snow will be more towards south-east England which is closer to storm Darcy, he said.
"Winds will blow snow showers across Scotland, northern England, northern Wales, one or two for Northern Ireland.
"Temperatures will be lower than they were on Saturday, so maybe 2 or 3C at best."
Parts of Scotland have already been hit by heavy snow, while there has been heavy rain in other parts.
In Cupar, Fife, homes have been inundated and a park flooded after the nearby River Eden burst its banks.
Glasgow City Council said it had sent out gritters on Saturday night to outlying priority routes and areas around vaccine centres.
There are currently 54 flood warnings across England and one in Scotland, as of Sunday morning.
Amid the warnings of travel disruption, rail operator Southeastern strongly advised passengers not to travel on its network on Sunday or Monday, while Southern cancelled trains on two of its routes.
Meanwhile, Public Health England has issued a cold weather alert for the whole nation from Saturday through to Wednesday.
Dr Owen Landeg said it was "crucial" people looked out for those who may be vulnerable during the current cold snap, calling on the public to make sure those at-risk have enough food and drink to stay warm and well.