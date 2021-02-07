Covid: More than 12 million in UK have had first jab
- Published
More than 12 million people in the UK have now had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, after 550,000 first jabs were given out on Saturday.
The government is aiming to offer first doses to 15 million people in the top four priority groups by 15 February.
The latest figures also showed another 373 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test, and there were a further 15,845 cases.
Fewer deaths tend to be reported on Sundays, due to a reporting lag.
Meanwhile, workplace Covid testing is being offered to more companies in England, for staff who cannot work from home during lockdown, the government says.
Businesses with more than 50 employees are now able to access lateral flow tests, which can produce results in less than 30 minutes.
Previously only firms with more than 250 staff qualified for testing.
Separately, NHS England has announced that GPs in England will be paid an additional £10 by the NHS for every housebound patient they vaccinate against Covid-19.
As well as offering vaccinations at their practices, GPs have been visiting patients to provide jabs to vulnerable people who cannot leave their homes.
The extra £10-per-visit funding is to recognise the extra staff time and complexity of vaccinating housebound people.