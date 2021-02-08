Covid-19: UK vaccines, over-70s jab appeal, and school catch-up
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM 'confident' in vaccines being used in UK
Boris Johnson says he is "very confident" in the Covid vaccines being used in the UK amid concerns about the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab's effectiveness against the South Africa variant. The vaccines were effective in delivering a high degree of protection against against serious illness, the prime minister said. Meanwhile, England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam has told a No 10 briefing there was no reason to think the South Africa variant would catch up, or overtake, the dominant so-called Kent virus in the UK in the next few months. He stressed there was "plenty of evidence" that vaccines being deployed in the UK were effective against this variant, and urged people to get a vaccine. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was working with vaccine suppliers on potential booster jabs. It comes after a small study found the Oxford jab gave "minimal protection" against mild disease from the South Africa variant. But scientists remain confident it will protect against serious disease. Some 147 cases of the South Africa variant have so far been found in the UK.
2. Over-70s told to contact NHS for jab
People aged 70 or older in England who have not yet had their coronavirus vaccine, but would like to, are being asked to contact the NHS. A national booking system is available that can be accessed online or people can call 119 free of change between 07:00 and 23:00. Doctors want to ensure everyone in an eligible group has had the chance to be immunised. Vaccination can prevent severe disease and save lives. Until now the NHS has asked people to wait until they are contacted to help ensure that those who are most vulnerable are protected first. People aged over 70 in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are being advised that they will be contacted by the NHS with an appointment.
3. England schools catch-up plan
Extra hours of academic learning, as well as sport and creative activities, will be needed to help England's pupils make up ground following the pandemic, says the new education catch-up tsar. Sir Kevan Collins told the BBC it was important to "act quickly" on making arrangements for the summer and he said that summer schools "had promise". Sir Kevan said the most disadvantaged had lost up to seven months' progress. But he also stressed that children were "amazingly resilient". In his first media interview, he said the youngest children would "need to learn to play together" and to develop the language and social skills needed for school life. The government is considering options including shorter summer holidays, summer schools and extended school days, with initial catch-up plans due to be announced in late February. Take a closer look at how children could make up for lost school time.
4. Heavy snow brings vaccine disruption
Heavy snow and ice has brought disruption to parts of the UK, with coronavirus vaccination centres shutting in Essex and Suffolk, as well as in Surrey and Norfolk. Some schools - only open to children of critical workers and vulnerable children during lockdown - have also had to close. Yellow warnings for snow cover much of England and Scotland, as well as parts of Northern Ireland. Police have warned people not to travel, with long delays expected and road closures in some parts. In London and south-east England, around 5cm-10cm (2in-4in) of snow was forecast to fall on Monday. There could also be as much as 15cm in parts of the East Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber, particularly over the Lincolnshire Wolds, with a few lighter flurries elsewhere in the UK, BBC Weather forecasters said.
5. Parish Council Zoom star recreated in cake
Unlikely internet star Jackie Weaver's fame has risen to new heights - after she was immortalised in a cake. Ms Weaver was trending on social media after a recording of a Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting - that spiralled into chaos - went viral. A cut-down version of the planning and environment meeting on 10 December emerged on Twitter on Thursday and soon became a "must see" lockdown sensation, piquing the interest of millions by Friday morning. In it, Ms Weaver is seen keeping her cool after being shouted down by several other participants. Ben Cullen, who has been featured on Netflix and Channel 4, said he "couldn't resist" recreating her in cake form. The baker, from Chester, said he has had "a great reaction" to his latest sponge sensation.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This piece looks at UK virus data - including the falling daily case and death rate.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- LOCKDOWN LEARNING: Need some assistance with home-schooling? BBC iPlayer is here to help
- THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB: Escape the week with Richard Osman's bestselling crime novel...