BBC News

Covid-19: More testing for UK arrivals, and NHS app has 'stopped 600,000 cases'

Published
Related Topics

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. Two more Covid tests for UK arrivals

People arriving in the UK must have a negative test before entering the country. After arriving, they must self-isolate for up to 10 days - and, from 15 February, people arriving from Covid hotspots must pay to isolate in hotels. Now, another layer is being added - all arrivals will be tested twice during their isolation. It's not know when the tests will take place - but it's thought it could be on the second and eighth day of isolation. The government says the tests will "provide a further level of protection" and "give us even more opportunities to detect new variants". Last night, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said vaccines were likely to stop serious illness caused by variants. Watch his comments below.

media captionJonathan Van-Tam: "Do not delay, have the vaccine that protects you against the current threat"

2. NHS app 'stops 600,000 cases'

The NHS Covid-19 app has told 1.7 million people in England and Wales to self-isolate so far - and ministers believe it has prevented 600,000 cases. Internal data shows 16.5 million people are using the contact-tracing tool. That's 24% below the number of downloads, as some people delete the app, turn off the contact tracing - or never even activate it.

image copyrightGetty Images

3. Covid support unfair to women, say MPs

Government policies have "repeatedly skewed towards men", a committee of MPs has said in a report on the impact of coronavirus on men and women. Committee chair Caroline Nokes said the government had "repeatedly failed to consider" the labour market and caring inequalities faced by women. The report makes 20 recommendations - including making it easier for staff to get flexible working. Watch one woman's story below.

media captionSharon Luca says she has "the brunt of everything" as she tries to juggle work and home-schooling

4. Hugh Bonneville is a vaccine volunteer

People queuing for Covid-19 vaccines in West Sussex got a surprise - when Downton Abbey's Lord Grantham was there to welcome them. Actor Hugh Bonneville is a regular volunteer at his local vaccination hub in the South Downs town of Midhurst. Watch more below.

media captionHugh Bonneville is volunteering as a vaccine marshal near his home

5. How the Australian Open was able to welcome fans

After a three-week delay, the Australian Open has begun in Melbourne. All international players were put into a 14-day quarantine, and tens of thousands of fans each day are allowed to watch. Our correspondent Shaimaa Khalil has been to see how it works.

media captionHow the Australian Open is trying to stay Covid-safe

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This piece looks at how children could make up for months of lost schooling.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.

Related Topics