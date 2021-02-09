Covid-19: Travellers face £1,750 cost for England quarantine hotels
Travellers having to stay in quarantine hotels in England will be charged £1,750 for their stay, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.
The measures apply to UK and Irish residents returning from 33 so-called red list countries.
Those who fail to quarantine in a government sanctioned-hotel face fines of up to £10,000, Mr Hancock said.
And those who lie on their passenger locator forms about visiting a red list country face up to 10 years in jail.
Mr Hancock said similar measures were being looking at for the devolved nations.
He told the Commons 16 hotels have been contracted for the programme, which begins on Monday.
The health secretary also confirmed a new "enhanced testing" regime for all international travellers would also begin on Monday, with two tests required during the quarantine process.
Those arriving in England will be required to get a test on days two and eight of their 10-day quarantine period, whether they are isolating at home or in a hotel.
The health secretary told MPs people who flout the travel rules "are putting us all at risk".
He said: "Passenger carriers will have a duty in law to make sure that passengers have signed up for these new arrangements before they travel, and will be fined if they don't, and we will be putting in place tough fines for people who don't comply.
"This includes a £1,000 penalty for any international arrival who fails to take a mandatory test, a £2,000 penalty for any international arrival who fails to take the second mandatory test, as well as automatically extending their quarantine period to 14 days, and a £5,000 fixed penalty notice - rising to £10,000 - for arrivals who fail to quarantine in a designated hotel."
Passengers required to stay in a quarantine hotel will need to reserve a room online in advance using a booking system that opens on Thursday.
The £1,750 fee for an individual includes the hotel, transfer and testing.
These travellers will only be allowed to enter the UK through a "small number of ports that currently account for the vast majority of passenger arrivals", Mr Hancock added.
Travellers arriving in the UK - whether by boat, train or plane - are already required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test to be allowed entry.
This test must be taken in the 72 hours before travelling, and anyone arriving without one faces a fine of up to £500, with Border Force officials carrying out spot checks.
They must also provide contact details and their UK address. They can then travel - by public transport if necessary - to the place where they plan to self-isolate.
All travellers - including British nationals - must self-isolate for 10 days when they get to the UK.
The "test to release scheme" - where travellers from non-red list countries can leave home isolation after a negative test on day five - will remain under the new testing rules.
Passengers will be expected to use the gold-standard and more expensive PCR tests.
Lockdown rules mean people must only travel abroad for essential reasons. These are the same as the "reasonable excuses" for domestic travel, including:
- Work that cannot be done from home
- Medical appointments
- Educational reasons
People leaving England will soon have to make a declaration on why they need to travel, which will be checked by carriers prior to departure.