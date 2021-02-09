Troubles pension: NI Executive must fund scheme, court rules
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Stormont's Executive Office is under a legal duty to fund a pension for Troubles victims, NI's Court of Appeal has ruled.
The scheme is due to open for applications next month but it is not clear who will fund the payments.
Stormont and Westminster have been engaged in a long-running row over who is responsible.
On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal said it was giving the parties four weeks to find a solution.
It said if that was not possible, the case would be relisted to include Stormont's Department of Finance as an additional notice party.
The scheme was initially passed at Westminster when devolution in Northern Ireland had collapsed.
Since power-sharing returned in January 2020, estimates from Stormont for the cost of the scheme have been suggested to run to as high as £800m.
The executive argues that Westminster should help fund it, as it is a UK-wide scheme and people injured outside of Northern Ireland will be able to apply.
Last year, a judge ruled that the NI Executive Office was acting unlawfully in delaying Troubles pensions, following a legal challenge from some victims.
Tuesday's appeal was brought by Brian Turley, one of the so-called Hooded Men, who was detained and subjected to special interrogation methods by the British military in the early 1970s.
'Another form of torture'
In the ruling, Northern Ireland's Lord Chief Justice said there was a legal duty on the Executive Office regarding the funding, to ensure payments could be made.
Sir Declan Morgan backed submissions that there is no discretion involved, but said the court expressed "no view" on the political dispute between the Stormont Executive and Northern Ireland Office.
Speaking after the hearing, Mr Turley said the judgement confirmed there were "no justifiable reasons" for delaying the payments to victims.
"The need to keep taking cases to court to obtain what I am entitled to is another form of torture," he said.
Stormont's Justice Minister Naomi Long said she hoped NI Secretary Brandon Lewis would now meet the executive to resolve the finances for the scheme.
Welcome reassurance for victims that funding must be made available for the scheme which is progressing towards opening for applications in early March, as intended.— Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) February 9, 2021
Hope @BrandonLewis will now take up the opportunity to meet with @niexecutive ministers to resolve the finances. https://t.co/rqVbdcUPKw
The scheme is due to run for two or three decades and payments are to be backdated to 2014, when it was first agreed.
Last August, Stormont's Department of Justice was designated to administer the scheme.
But in January, Finance Minister Conor Murphy did not set aside funding for the payments in his draft budget for 2021/22, only the administrative cost of the pensions.
The British government has repeatedly said that the Stormont Executive is responsible for funding the scheme from its block grant.
What is the Victims' Payment Scheme?
The legislation came on to the statute book in January 2020. To qualify, you must have an injury which is severe and permanent and caused by no fault of your own.
This can be physical injury, such as a loss of limbs, or psychological, caused by being present at a bombing, for example.
The scheme covers violence related to the Northern Ireland Troubles between 1966 and 2010, including incidents in Great Britain and Europe. Non-UK residents injured outside the UK cannot apply - such as victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings carried out by loyalists in 1974.
People will get between £2,000 and £10,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Upon their death, a spouse or carer, will get the payments for a further 10 years. The scheme is a recognition that criminal injuries awards from decades ago were largely inadequate.