Grenfell Tower inquiry: Cladding company sold flammable product 'by default'
The company that made Grenfell Tower's cladding would "by default" sell flammable materials to construction projects, including high-rise buildings, a sales manager has said.
Deborah French told the public inquiry into the June 2017 west London blaze that Arconic could have sold a fire-retardant product.
But she said it saw the UK market as preferring a slightly cheaper version, albeit with a greater fire risk.
Seventy-two people died in the fire.
The first phase of the Grenfell Inquiry concluded that cladding put on the tower block during refurbishment fuelled the fire.
Statements from a series of Arconic managers shown to the inquiry on Tuesday said the "UK was generally a 'PE market'" - PE referring to polyethylene, which is used as the core material of the panel and is highly flammable.
Combustible cladding is the major cause of the building safety crisis now affecting millions of flat owners.
Giving evidence, Ms French, the company's UK sales manager, said a type of product called Reynobond PE panels were 4 to 5 euros cheaper per square metre than the fire-retardant version.
In June 2014, she sent an email listing large construction projects to which she was hoping to sell cladding sheets.
They include a major development, Pendletons in Salford, Greater Manchester, on which Reynobond PE was used, as well as towers in Swansea and London.
Smaller projects listed by Ms French included Grenfell Tower, which was listed as awaiting an order for cladding, with just the colour to choose.
She told the inquiry "the discussions never came up about requiring anything other than a PE core".
When asked by inquiry lead barrister Richard Millett QC if Arconic would "by default sell them PE", she replied: "That's right, yes."
'Refusal is unreasonable'
Just one Arconic employee, technical manager Claude Wehrle, claimed in his statement he was not aware of this market trend. He is one of three potential witnesses to the inquiry to have refused to give evidence, on legal advice that if they did so they could incriminate themselves under French law.
All three worked for Arconic. Mr Wehrle and fellow potential witness Gwenaelle Derrendinger live in France, while the third, Peter Froehlich, is based in Germany.
Mr Millett said "the refusal of these witnesses to come and give evidence is unreasonable".
The inquiry was also told that Arconic refused to disclose documents to the inquiry and only did so following a criminal European Investigation Order requested by the Metropolitan Police.
The police force is investigating potential corporate manslaughter, fraud, and breaches of health and safety law.