Covid-19: Starmer says 10-year jail term for travel lies 'empty threat'
Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the proposed maximum 10-year jail term for people lying about their recent travel history as an "empty threat".
The Labour leader said "pretending" judges would sentence anyone to that long in prison "wouldn't help anyone".
Ministers have said the public expects strong action and the maximum sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime.
But critics, including ex-Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption, have argued lower tariffs exist for sex offences.
From Monday, people arriving in England from "red list" countries must isolate for 10 days in hotels, costing £1,750.
It follows concerns that existing vaccines being rolled out in the UK may struggle to control new virus variants identified around the world.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson said the hotel quarantine plan was "measured" and "proportionate".
But Sir Keir, a barrister who was England's director of public prosecutions before entering politics, questioned how realistic it was.
"I have prosecuted many cases that have ended in a 10 year sentence and I know an empty threat when I see it... pretending that there's going to be a 10 year sentence, I don't think is going to help anyone," he said.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Lord Sumption accused Health Secretary Matt Hancock - who announced the latest measures on Tuesday - of losing his connection with reality.
"Ten years is the maximum sentence for threats to kill, non-fatal poisoning or indecent assault," he wrote.
"Does Mr Hancock really think that non-disclosure of a visit to Portugal is worse than the large number of violent firearms offences or sexual offences involving minors, for which the maximum is seven years?"
'Lie and cheat'
Failing to quarantine in a designated hotel after arriving from a "red list" country will carry a fine of between £5,000 and £10,000.
The 10-year jail term would be the maximum penalty for anyone found to have falsified their travel history on the mandatory passenger locator form filled in by travellers when they arrive in the UK.
New border measures also require international arrivals to pay for additional tests during their quarantine period.
Downing Street said MPs will not be asked to vote on the plans as the government will be including the restrictions under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981.
Asked about harsh penalties attached to the new measures, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast those who are fined as much as £10,000 would have to "go out of their way to lie and cheat" the new system.
Mr Shapps said the 10-year maximum jail term reflected the "serious" nature of the offence.
"I think the British public would expect pretty strong action" for those who seek to evade hotel quarantine, he said.
Around 1,300 people a week are arriving into the UK from the 33 red list countries - including Portugal, Brazil and South Africa - at the moment, Mr Shapps said.
International travel is currently banned, other than for a small number of permitted reasons, including for essential work, medical appointments and education. Holidays are not allowed.
Airlines and travel companies will be legally required to make sure travellers have signed up for the new measures before they depart, with fines for companies and passengers if they fail to comply, he said.
The penalties also include a £1,000 fine for travellers who fail to take the new mandatory tests and a £2,000 fine for failing to take the second mandatory test - along with a 14-day extension to quarantine.
The Scottish government said it would go further than England's measures and require everyone arriving by air to isolate in hotels for 10 days.
All travellers arriving in the UK are already required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test and must self-isolate for 10 days.
