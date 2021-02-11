Meghan wins privacy claim against Mail on Sunday
- Published
The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a letter to her father.
The judge said Meghan had a "reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private".
He granted Meghan "summary judgment" in her claim for misuse of private information against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.
It means that part of the case is resolved without a trial.
Mr Justice Warby said that there would be a further hearing in March to decide "the next steps" in the legal action.
Meghan is seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act over five articles published in February 2019, which included extracts from the letter.