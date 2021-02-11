Covid-19: Pandemic pushes up hospital waits, and arthritis drug a 'life-saver'

A drug normally used to treat arthritis can be a life-saver for some of the sickest hospital patients with Covid, according to new research. For every 25 patients treated with tocilizumab, along with a cheap steroid already routinely given, an additional life would be saved, experts have said. Some hospitals are now doing this. As well as improving survival and recovery time, it can avoid patients needing to be moved to intensive care, said NHS doctors. A clinical trial with more than 4,000 volunteers was carried out and researchers say the results are a "tremendous step forwards".