Covid-19: Hotel quarantine scheme in England 'among strongest'
England's hotel quarantine system will be among the "strongest" border measures in the world, a minister says.
Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said those arriving from "red list" countries - deemed high-risk due to new virus variants - would face strict measures as soon as they landed.
A BBC analysis has suggested the rules will be looser than Australia's system, which is seen as among the best.
The scheme begins on Monday at a cost of £1,750 for an individual.
It comes after the booking website was hit by technical issues.
The requirement to quarantine in a hotel applies to British and Irish citizens, and UK residents arriving in England from 33 countries from 15 February.
The so-called "red list" countries - including Portugal, Brazil and South Africa - have been found to have cases of emerging new virus variants.
In Scotland, all those arriving internationally by air will have to isolate in hotels.
'Strongest measures'
Ms Atkins told the BBC the measures would be "kept under review" and that the government was confident the rules "are strong".
"We have some of the strongest border measures in the world and, as of Monday, with the introduction of the red list, these measures will be even stronger," she told BBC Breakfast.
Asked about differences between England and Australia's systems, including fewer restrictions on hotel guests' movements for those in England, she said: "We are following the data in our own country and applying the measures that apply in our own country."
"Our standards are amongst the strongest in the world," she added.
Key differences
BBC science editor David Shukman reported that the government's requirements for hotel operators suggested rules here would be less strict in several key areas when compared with Australia's scheme.
A copy of the guidance for hotels in England's system suggested:
- Guests will be allowed access to fresh air outside, escorted by a security guard, whereas in Australia, the view is that staff should not be put at risk by escorting people outside
- There is no guidance on the timing of meal deliveries, potentially leading to cross-infections between guests as room doors are opened at the same time
- Surgical masks will be required for staff, providing less protection than the masks required in Australia's system
Prof Nancy Baxter, of the University of Melbourne, has said governments have a duty to protect those working inside quarantine hotel systems.
She said "there's a duty of care that those people have the highest possible protection from infection".
