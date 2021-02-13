Covid-19: Hope for treatable virus, final vaccine push, and lockdown museums
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Treatable virus
The government is sounding a hopeful note this morning, as Health Secretary Matt Hancock says vaccines and treatments could mean that - by the end of the year - Covid-19 is an illness we can live with "like we do flu". He has told the Daily Telegraph he hoped new drugs arriving by the end of 2021 could make Covid a "treatable disease". What are the other ways we could treat coronavirus?
2. Over-70s urged to get vaccine
We are now fast approaching the government's deadline for offering a vaccine to the 15 million people in the top four priority groups - comprising people aged 70 and over, front-line health and social care workers, care home residents and the clinically extremely vulnerable. And in a final push to meet the goal by Monday, people aged 70 or over who have not yet had a Covid jab are being urged to come forward. Find out how many people have been vaccinated so far.
3. One jab for previously infected in France
France has become the first country to recommend that anyone previously infected with Covid-19 should only receive one vaccine jab, instead of the normal two doses. The three main vaccines used globally are administered in two doses, delivered several weeks apart. But France's health authority says people who recover from Covid have some immunity and the single dose should then "play the role of a booster". So, how's the rest of the world doing in the vaccine rollout?
4. Managing a football team from Covid ward
There have been a few football managers who have had to take time away from the touchline after testing positive for Covid and self-isolating at home, notably West Ham's David Moyes. But what happens when the manager falls ill and needs treatment in hospital, such as at League One Shrewsbury Town? In this case, boss Steve Cotterill has been leading the club from his hospital bed and will do so again when they play Ipswich later. His team have spoken to BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat about his dedication to the game.
5. The secret life of museums during lockdown
Museums and art galleries are closed but inside their walls, a select few people are busy at work. Curators, conservators, cleaners, art handlers and security guards are among those caring for the nation's treasures during lockdown. Read more about lockdown life at museums here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, including this BBC Reality Check analysis debunking claims on social media that the Covid vaccine could affect female fertility as unfounded.
