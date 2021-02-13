Covid: Johnson 'optimistic' ahead of England lockdown-easing plan announcement
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "optimistic" ahead of announcing his lockdown-easing road map for England on 22 February.
It comes as scientists warn against lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly, even if the vaccination programme remains on target.
The government is hoping to have offered vaccinations to 15 million people by Monday.
So far, 14 million people in the UK have had at least one dose.
Mr Johnson said "we have to be cautious" and said his top priority was to be able to reopen schools in England on 8 March.
After schools, the government would look to open non-essential retail and then the hospitality sector, Mr Johnson added, during a visit to the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies plant in Billingham, Teesside.
"I will be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease. We don't want to be forced into any kind of retreat or reverse ferret," he said.
The prime minister echoed comments made earlier by Health Secretary Matt Hancock that Covid-19 could become an illness that we live with - like the flu - by the end of the year.
"A nasty disease like this will roll through. A new disease like this will take time for humanity to adapt to, but we are," Mr Johnson said.
"I do think that in due time it will become something that we simply live with. Some people will be more vulnerable than others - that's inevitable."
Mr Hancock told the Daily Telegraph that he hoped new drugs by the end of 2021 could make Covid a "treatable disease", and one that we live with "like we do the flu".
This suggested that he was ruling out a "zero Covid" strategy, aimed at eliminating the virus entirely from the UK.
However, scientists said coronavirus mutations were getting "more dangerous" and "more infectious" and warned against treating it like the flu.
Professor Steven Riley, a member of the SPI-M modelling group, told BBC Radio 4 Today: "If for some reason we were to choose to just pretend it (coronavirus) wasn't here anymore, then there is the potential to go back to a wave that is a similar size to the one that we are in now."
Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said vaccines were "doing what we wanted them to do", particularly among the very elderly and vulnerable, who were among the first to receive the jab.
Although acknowledging that it was "desperately important" for schools to return and society to reopen, he cautioned against getting into a cycle "where we are constantly opening up and then closing down again and everything is very unstable".
"It's worse to open up, have another wave of pandemic, anther bunch of hospitalisations and have to close down again than to be able to progressively normalise things," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Meanwhile, NHS Confederation chairman Lord Victor Adebowale said 8 March for schools could still be too soon, adding that the NHS workforce was "on its knees".
"I understand the pressure to open schools. We need to do so very safely. I think mid or late March is when we should be reassessing.
"We have had a number of false dawns when we have set dates, taken the action, then find ourselves having to row back very quickly," Lord Adebowale told Today.
But the prime minister is facing calls from some MPs to ease restrictions.
Conservative MP David Davis said a combination of vaccines and new treatments meant Covid-19 should become a "manageable" disease like flu with a "normal" level of deaths each year.
"There will come a point where there will be a death rate from Covid but it is at a normal level and then we have to cope with that. Obviously we still try to prevent it but we accept it," Mr Davis told Today.
Meanwhile, additional surge testing is being introduced in Middlesborough, Walsall and Hampshire after cases of the South Africa variant of Covid-19 was identified.
