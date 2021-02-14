Harry and Meghan expecting second child
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple has said.
Harry and Meghan are preparing to welcome a brother or sister for their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned one last May.
A spokesperson for the couple said they were "overjoyed" at the news.
The couple shared a black and white picture of themselves under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she cradles her bump.
Their child will be eighth in line to the throne.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the photographer who took the photo that accompanied their pregnancy announcement, tweeted: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.
"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"
In November, Meghan revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last July, writing in an article of feeling "an almost unbearable grief".
"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan said in a piece for the New York Times.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child will be eighth in line to the throne, after the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Harry retains his place in the line of succession despite quitting royal life in March last year and dropping his HRH style.
The couple quit their roles as senior working royals in March 2020, and now live in California.